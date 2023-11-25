According to People, a third woman has accused Sean Diddy Combs of sexual assault. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that Combs, 54, along with singer-songwriter Aaron Hall, took turns raping her and a friend in New York City over 30 years ago. The lawsuit further alleges that Combs became violent, choked and assaulted her until she passed out. The lawsuit was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, which expired on November 24 and allowed survivors of sexual abuse to sue their abusers regardless of the statute of limitations. This allegation surfaces on the same day that the entertainer was named in another lawsuit, accusing him of sexually assaulting a college student in 1991. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces New Lawsuit, Rapper Accused of Sexual Assault and Revenge Porn.

