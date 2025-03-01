Ex-Making The Band singer Sara Rivers (member of Da Band) has filed a USD 60 Million lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs alleging mistreatment during her time on the reality show. Rivers claims she faced "inhumane treatment," some of which was televised for millions to witness, notably the infamous cheesecake incident from Making The Band 2, where she and her group members were forced to walk miles for a cheesecake for Diddy. Additionally, Rivers has also alleged she was made to sleep in a shared space with male contestants and threatened with elimination if she refused. The lawsuit also names MTV, Bad Boy Entertainment, Viacom, including Diddy’s mother and assistant Fonzworth Bentley. Rivers further has accused Diddy of sexual harassment and assault, alleging an incident where he cornered and groped her. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Two New Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Assault and Abuse in 1990s.

