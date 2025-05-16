Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial in multiple sexual assault and sex trafficking cases recently began. In a shocking development, a lengthy video of the controversial rap mogul brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at a hotel was released by the prosecutors. The disturbing footage has since gone viral across social media platforms. In the almost nine-year-old clip, Diddy can be seen dragging Cassie through the hallway, kicking her, and pulling her by the hair at a luxury hotel in Los Angeles on March 5, 2016. CNN first shared a short clip from the same video in 2024, when allegations against Diddy first made headlines. According to reports, the jury viewed the footage multiple times in court this week. The rapper's legal team claimed that the surveillance footage was altered in significant ways by the media, including speeding it up to falsely make the events in the clip appear to happen faster than they actually did. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Case: Trial Begins on Rapper’s Case With Prosecutors Detailing ‘Coercive and Criminal’ Sex Crimes.

Disturbing Footage of Diddy Assaulting His Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura From 2016 Goes Viral Amid Rapper’s Trial

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: New York Federal agents just released the extremely graphic full unedited 15-minute video of Diddy and Cassie hotel fight in Los Angeles that showed Diddy drag Cassie across the hotel hallway floor. Hotel staff can be seen cleaning up the mess Diddy made in… pic.twitter.com/vkYdEK4fRg — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 14, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

