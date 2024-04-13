Selena Gomez swiftly addressed rumours linking her romantically to Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F Kennedy, refuting claims of any relationship with a succinct comment on a fan's Instagram post. The speculation, initially surfacing on X (formerly Twitter), alleged a dating history between Gomez and Schlossberg from 2020 to 2021. However, Gomez clarified that she has never crossed paths with Schlossberg, putting an end to the circulating rumours. Despite screenshots of Schlossberg's apparent admiration for Gomez's activism shared by fans, there's no evidence to support the alleged relationship. Selena Gomez Shares Smoking Hot Throwback Pics From 'Good for You,' 'Fetish,' and 'Wolves' Music Video Sets on Insta!.

Selena Gomez Sets The Record Straight: No Romance with JFK's Grandson!

