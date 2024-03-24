Selena Gomez recently melted hearts with a candid Instagram post. The 31-year-old singer and actress shared a monochrome photo, baring her natural beauty without makeup or filters. In the picture, Selena meets the camera's gaze with raw honesty, accompanied by a single-word caption: 'Real.' Her post swiftly grabbed the attention of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, prompting his heartfelt reaction. Selena Gomez Shares Stunning Behind-The-Scenes Stills from Upcoming Single 'Love On', Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reacts.

Selena Gomez's Instagram Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)