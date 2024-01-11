Selena Gomez is set to portray legendary singer Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic based on Ronstadt's 2013 memoir, Simple Dreams. The Only Murders In The Building star confirmed the casting rumors by sharing a photo of the memoir on Instagram. Rolling Stone later verified the news. The film, currently in pre-production, is co-produced by James Keach and Ronstadt's longtime manager John Boylan. Keach, known for directing the 2020 documentary Linda and the Mockingbirds, explores Ronstadt's connection to her grandfather's birthplace in Banámichi, Sonora. Additional cast members and the release date are yet to be announced. Selena Gomez Temporarily Takes a Break from Social Media, Singer To Focus on What 'Really Matters' in Her Life.

