Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle to share heartfelt birthday wishes to her longtime friend Francia Raisa. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you [sic]," the singer added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post sharing beautiful pictures of her with Francia Raisa. The "Calm Down" singer suffered Lupus-related organ damage in 2017, and her friend Francia Raisa donated a kidney to her after the singer suffered health complications. Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Barbie-Themed Party, Shares Pics From the Private Screening Wearing Pink Satin Dress.

Here's Selena Gomez's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

