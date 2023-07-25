Selena Gomez recently celebrated her 31st birthday. The singer-actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her from her Barbie-themed birthday party. Selena also held a private screening of the Barbie movie at her party, where everyone was dressed in pink. The "Calm Down" singer is seen in a backless pink satin dress with her hair styled in a sleek ponytail. She accessorised the look with a pearl necklace. She is seen wearing small hoop earrings and a bracelet. Selena's younger half-sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, was also present at the singer's birthday bash. "On Wednesdays we wear pink [sic]," Selena added in the caption of the Instagram post. Selena Gomez Rings in 31st Birthday Wearing Strapless Red Dress, Check Inside Pics of the Calm Down Singer's Birthday.

Here's Selena Gomez's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

