Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were earlier spotted together enjoying a boat ride in Miami. The two have been once again photographed together post the Spanish Grand Prix. The Colombian singer and the F1 racer were seen together at a dinner outing in Barcelona. There were others too who had joined them for dinner. However, this viral pic of Shakira and Lewis has only added fuel to their romance rumours. Shakira Papped With F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton Enjoying a Boat Ride in Miami (View Viral Pics).

Shakira & Lewis Hamilton

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton having dinner with friends in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Xqo6kSPErS — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 5, 2023

The Gang

Sir Lewis Hamilton on a friendly dinner post #SpanishGP. 😊 pic.twitter.com/35WvM3amdz — deni (@fiagirly) June 4, 2023

