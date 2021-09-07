Simu Liu's Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has revived Indian theatres. What Bollywood film was unable to do, this Hollywood flick was able to achieve amid the pandemic. As the four-day, box office collection of the movie in Indua stands at Rs 12.14 crore. The film saw a little dip on Monday (September 6) as it minted Rs 1.53 core.

Check It Out:

#ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings remains steady on the crucial Monday [working day]… Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 48.48%… Fri 2.97 cr, Sat 3.33 cr, Sun 4.31 cr, Mon 1.53 cr. Total: ₹ 12.14 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions... #ShangChi ₹ 14.45 cr Gross BOC. pic.twitter.com/iGzJbyTEEN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)