According to a recent media reports, ace filmmaker David O Russell became enraged when Sanford Panitch, a Sony executive, accidentally tripped over his leg at Oscars party. In a fit of anger, the director punched Sanford hard in the stomach. Despite being punched, the Sony executive appeared unperturbed. Witnesses reported that upon realising it was Russell who had punched him, Sanford ‘laughed and moved along’. Madonna Shares Pics From 2024 Oscars Party, Expresses Enthusiasm About Meeting Her ‘Favourite Actor’ Cillian Murphy.

David O Russell Punches Sanford Panitch At Oscars Party

DAVID O. RUSSELL apparently punched a Sony Exec in the gut last Saturday at an Oscar party (via @MattBelloni) pic.twitter.com/kO8NnmDVoV — Reel Updates (@worldofreel) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)