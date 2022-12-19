After Elon Musk started a poll on Twitter asking users that should he 'step down' as the head of the micro-blogging site, Snoop Dogg was quick to take a sly dig at the Telsa CEO. Well, as the rapper also ran a poll online which reads, "Should I run Twitter?" with yes and no as options to answer. Hahaha! Check it out. Elon Musk Asks 'Should I Step Down as Head of Twitter?' in Poll.

Snoop Dogg's Dig at Elon Musk:

Should I run Twitter ? — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)