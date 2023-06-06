Nick Kondo who is a professional animator, has shared the secret behind the cool and unique moves that we see from Pavitr Prabhakar aka Spider-Man India. To give all the Spiders unique motion signatures is a challenge, so for Pavitr, one of the oldest known martial arts called Kalaripayattu, originating from Kerala was used. You can check out the video of how it is performed below. Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse Box Office Collection: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld’s Marvel Film Earns Rs 18.84 Crore in India.

Here Is How Kalaripayattu Is Done

One of the great creative challenges for #AcrossTheSpiderVerse was giving 100s of different Spiders unique motion signatures. For Pavitr, we looked to one of the oldest known martial arts, Kalaripayattu, which originates from the Indian state of Kerala over 2000 years ago. pic.twitter.com/q0HfbjuySr — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 5, 2023

