The first reactions for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are out and it looks like we have another winner on our hands. Calling the film a "total blast" and a "milestone," a lot of praise is being given towards the animation and the storytelling, with Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk being highlighted as a standout. Here are some of the reactions. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: Shameik Moore's Animated Marvel Film to End on a Cliffhanger Confirms Director.

Fantastic!

I am very happy to say that #SpiderMan #AcrosstheSpiderVerse is fantastic! Deftly juggles deeply heartfelt character beats with crazy multiverse content just packed with so many delightful Easter eggs. Loved how Gwen's story is expanded. Can't wait for the third one. pic.twitter.com/bUu75wOgPf — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 25, 2023

A Milestone!

#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another milestone for animation. Yes it's gorgeous & visually mind-blowing, but this sequel surpasses the first for always putting Miles AND his family front and center. Spider-Gwen also rightfully steps deeper into the spotlight, co-owning the film. pic.twitter.com/maYL97vAeg — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) May 25, 2023

The Real Deal!

Hands down, #AcrossTheSpiderVerse is real deal. Visually unlike anything you will see in a theater this year - it very much feels like the BACK TO THE FUTURE II of the series. A middle chapter that's weird & funky & shocking, but also the ultimate #SpiderMan experience. It rocks! pic.twitter.com/TNvoIF6Wio — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 25, 2023

Hugely Impactful!

#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is the reason I love comics It’s hugely impactful It can only truly be told in this medium It’s drama & comedy and action and spectacle with the most heart I can imagine put into two hours Call me hyperbolic, one of the best films I have ever experienced pic.twitter.com/4VylKOlpzd — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) May 25, 2023

A Total Blast!

Just saw #AcrossTheSpiderVerse and it's a total BLAST! There are lots of references to the Spider-Man Universe that will wow fans. Oscar Isaac is amazing as Spidey 2099 and the team is great as always, but the real standout is Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk. Don't miss it June 2! pic.twitter.com/qvSVDvn4oi — 2 Davy 2 Birth (@DavyBirth) May 25, 2023

Deeply Emotional!

Just watched #AcrossTheSpiderVerse with the dumbest smile on my face. A hilarious, deeply emotional, actually laughably beautiful visual spectacle. As in, I quite literally laughed out loud at least a half dozen times at how beautiful some of the individual frames were. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 25, 2023

