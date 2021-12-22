It's just been a week after the release and Tom Holland's MCU outing Spider-Man No Way Home has made it to IMDb’s Top 10 Highest-Rated Movies of All Time list. Spider-Man No Way Home takes the 9th spot with an 8.8 rating and is right after Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction in IMDb’s Highest-Rated Movies of All Time list.

Check Out Top 10 IMDb’s Highest-Rated Movies of All Time List

Spider-Man No Way Home in Top 10 IMDb’s Highest-Rated Movies of All Time List (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)