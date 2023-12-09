Mai Whelan, triumphant in Squid Game: The Challenge and the recipient of a $ 4.56 million award, eagerly anticipates the arrival of her long-awaited prize in her bank account. She secured this historic cash reward in February 2023 after surpassing 455 competitors on the Netflix reality series. Regarding Whelan's claim of a 10-month delay in receiving the prize, a source closely associated with the show's production assured PEOPLE that the winner was cognizant of the payment schedule. They are now poised to receive the prize fund after the conclusion of the show's inaugural season. Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Crowns 55-Year-Old Mai Whelan As Winner With £4.56 Million Prize.

Mia Whelam Claims She Didn't Received The Prize Money From Netflix:

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ winner Mai Whelan reveals she hasn't received the $4.56M prize from Netflix despite filming finishing in February. pic.twitter.com/0aGu3MtORP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)