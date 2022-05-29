The team of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has roped in Liam Neeson to voice Qui-Gon Jinn for the animated series. A younger Qui-Gon Jinn will be voiced by Neeson's son, Michael. 'STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI' is Confirmed to Be a Series of Animated Anthology Shorts.

