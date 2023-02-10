Two cine legends Steven Spielberg and SS Rajamouli share screen together for the first time ever for an interactive session as they discuss The Fabelmans together. In this promo video, RRR Director is asking questions related to Steven Spielberg's oscar nominated movie and fans can catch this on Reliance Entertainment's YouTube channel as the video drops today February 10 at 5 pm IST. The Fabelmans Movie Review: Steven Spielberg’s Outstanding Semi-Autobiographical is an Inspiring Look Into the Director’s Life (LatestLY Exclusive).

Steven Spielberg and SS Rajamouli Discussing The Fabelmans

