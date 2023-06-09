While the reports mentioned who the three actors were in the running for Superman in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, they also mentioned the three stars who will reportedly be screen-testing for Lois Lane for the film. Currently, stars Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Dynevor are the three actress' who are in the running for the role. Superman Legacy: Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney to Screen-Test as Clark Kent for James Gunn's DC Film - Reports.

Check Out the Reports:

Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Dynevor will test for Lois Lane in ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY’ later next week. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/o5z8fl0Pur — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 8, 2023

