Superman: Legacy has cast Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher opposite Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. The character of Eve Teschmacher debuted in Superman and Superman II, portrayed by Valerie Perrine. In DC comics, she's depicted as a loyal assistant to Lex Luthor. According to Deadline, Sara Sampaio is the latest addition to the cast of James Gunn's DC film. Nicholas Hoult in Talks to Play Supervillain Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy - Reports

Check Out The Post Here:

Sara Sampaio will play Eve Teschmacher in ‘Superman: Legacy’ according to Deadline. pic.twitter.com/VanVvaP7Ya — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 21, 2023

