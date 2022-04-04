Billie Eilish and FINNEAS’ rain-soaked performance at the GRAMMYs has taken internet by storm. The duo performed “Happier Than Ever” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which is the title track from her album of the same name. Eilish sported Taylor Hawkins t-shirt and paid tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer at the event.

Billie Eilish And FINNEAS Perform ‘Happier Than Ever’ At GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS perform “Happier Than Ever” at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/TkVxCW7tHc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2022

