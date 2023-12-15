Swifties in China, rejoice! Taylor Swift's monumental The Eras Tour concert film is finally set to grace the silver screens across the nation, marking a historic moment for both the artist and her dedicated fanbase. December 31 is the day to grab your popcorn, wear your favourite Taylor merch, and fully immerse yourself in the cinematic glory of The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour: Singer’s Concert Film Surpasses USD 100 Million in Advance Ticket Sales Worldwide.

The Eras Tour Concert Film to Release in China:

Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour’ concert film will officially be released on December 31st in China. pic.twitter.com/w2NfGrOBaj — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 15, 2023

