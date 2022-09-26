After the Ms Marvel ending stinger that confirmed that Kamala Khan is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like we have gotten confirmation for another character to join her ranks as well. Tenoch Huerta recently confirmed that Namor will be a mutant in the MCU. There was also the tease of Wolverine in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that hinted towards the wide-scale introduction of the mutants into the film universe. She-Hulk Confirms Wolverine In the MCU? Tatiana Maslany's Marvel Series Features Easter Egg of the Iconic Mutant!

Check Out the Tweet:

Tenoch Huerta confirms Namor is a mutant in the MCU (via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/cCgFriActs — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 26, 2022

