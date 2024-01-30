Erin Moriarty, known for her role in The Boys, has left Instagram due to verbal abuse following comments by news host Megyn Kelly about her appearance. Kelly's remarks were deemed offensive by Moriarty, prompting her to announce a break from social media, although her account remains accessible for fans to see her statement regarding the situation. The Boys S4 Teaser: New Glimpse of Antony Starr, Karl Urban's Prime Video Series Promises High-Stakes Drama, Power Struggles and a World on the Brink (Watch Video).

Erin Moriarty's Post:

erin moriarty you are so loved. jesus christ pic.twitter.com/yBP7QyHb6y — natalia 🍸 (@vulcanliterati) January 26, 2024

