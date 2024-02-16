The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been abuzz with excitement, particularly regarding the much-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. On February 14, the MCU announced the release date and unveiled that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be the key characters in the film. Set for July 25, 2025, fans eagerly awaited this announcement. However, another rumour has surfaced on social media that Doctor Doom and Silver Surfer may appear at the film's conclusion. Galactus and a female Silver Surfer could play antagonistic roles in the movie. According to Variety, the character of Doctor Doom (Dr Victor Von Doom) has yet to be cast. The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Where Have You Seen The Actors Before!.

The Fantastic Four Update: