The long wait for a new look at The Flash is finally going to end. Dropping the first poster for the movie, it features Ezra Miller's Barry Allen standing in front of Batman's Batwing. The caption alongside the poster also confirmed that the first trailer for the film will drop during the Super Bowl at 5:30am IST. Directed by Andy Muschietti starring Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle and more, The Flash releases in theatres on June 16, 2023. The Flash: Trailer for Ezra Miller's DC Film to Premiere in February During the Super Bowl - Reports.

Check Out the First Poster for The Flash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Flash (@dctheflash)

