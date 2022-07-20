A special screening of The Gray Man was held on July 19 at BFI Southbank in London, England. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page made stylish appearance for the same. Ana looked chic in a silver outfit by Louis Vuitton, whereas the handsome hunks looked suave in formals. The Gray Man: Director Joe Russo Compares Netflix to A 'Tech Company', Says 'They're Hands-Off' During Production.

The Gray Man Team

Regé + Ryan + Ana + Chris at the London screening of The Gray Man this evening. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RYetNZBL24 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 19, 2022

Keeping It Stylish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)