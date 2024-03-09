The Kardashian-Jenner family is gearing up to grace screens again with the highly anticipated Season 5 of their reality show, The Kardashians, set to premiere on Disney Plus on May 23. Following the end of their previous series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in 2021, fans eagerly anticipate a fresh look into the lives of the famous family. A new trailer released on March 8 offers a sneak peek, showcasing all five sisters ( Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie) and their mother, Kris, against a desert backdrop, promising viewers new horizons and hinting at the glamour and drama that await. Get ready to dive back into the world of the Kardashians as they continue to captivate audiences with their larger-than-life personalities and adventures. The Kardashians 2 Trailer: The 'K' Fam Are Back With a Spicier and Controversial New Season on Disney+ Hotstar (Watch Video).

Watch The Kardashians Trailer:

