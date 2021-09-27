Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s first look from The Last of Us series is finally out. Based on the video game of the same name, the HBO series The Last of Us takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us Series

