If you get the feeling Rapper Bad Bunny is everywhere at once, all of the time, well, you’re not entirely confused. Recently, the Puerto Rican rapper was in the spotlight for the carpool karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The hip-hopper discussed his love of drawing and wrestling. Both of them jammed on the song “Dakiti,” “I Like It,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” and covers of “Break Free” by Ariana Grande featuring Zedd, and finishing things up with Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” No doubt, the episode was interesting and fun. But, if you have missed it then you can watch the carpool karaoke session right here. Bad Bunny Kisses a Fan in Colombia While Waving Goodbye to the Crowd (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)