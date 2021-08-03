Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated series, The Lord of the Rings, finally has a release date. Starring Charles Edwards, Will Fletcher, Amelie Child-Villiers, and newcomer Beau Cassidy in the first season, the show will premiere on September 2, 2022.

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins.

