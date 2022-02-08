An exciting new trailer of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is out. Midge played by Rachel Brosnahan is finally getting to do what she has wanted to do all her life - get the total creative freedom to become more prominent. But her commitment to her craft is creating problems for her. How will she sail through is what the audience will get to see in the new season. The new season of the show will premiere on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch The Trailer Below:

