The Marvels is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 10. But the superhero film was premiered at a special screening and this Nia DaCosta directorial has opened to positive response. The Marvels has gotten thumbs up for its narrative, impeccable performances and action-packed sequences. Take a look at what reviewers have stated about Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani starrer. The Marvels Post-Credit Scene Leaks Ahead of Its Theatrical Release on Social Media? Here's What We Know! (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch The Trailer Of The Marvels Below:

The Lead Stars Are 'Great'

The Marvels is a fine MCU entry. Carol, Kamala, and Monica are really great, especially together in very creative action scenes! First 25 minutes really rocked, exciting MCU stuff by the end. Villain is forgettable. VFX vary, both good and bad. Some silly scenes didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/dflCP2hOPX — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 8, 2023

'Plenty Of Laughs'

#TheMarvels is short & sweet 💕 plenty of laughs 😂 & action 👊 I went in hoping it wouldn’t be TOO bad & ended up with a smile on my face the whole time 😄 TONS of surprises big & small (NOT just the end credit scenes) - avoid spoilers! Review tomorrow 12pm EST #MCU #Marvel pic.twitter.com/xJJis9o6u2 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 8, 2023

'Well Paced'

Nia DaCosta’s #TheMarvels is a great time at the movies! It’s well paced & full of frantic, hilarious energy. I even liked it more than 2019’s #CaptainMarvel. This thing moves! The location-swap action is a blast & the end credits scene is 😱 . I’m definitely a fan. Iman… pic.twitter.com/vK8vDFpJ4h — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 8, 2023

Kudos To Vellani

THE MARVELS is such a good time. It’s the most fun I’ve had in theaters all year. Iman Vellani is a show-stopping show-stealer. She has such a 🔥 presence. While the film does have its narrative issues, it’s undeniably hilarious, endearing, & delightful. #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/IB4U11mUXd — film posers™️ Josie Marie (@TheJosieMarie) November 8, 2023

'A Delight'

Nia DaCosta’s #TheMarvels is a delight! The power-swapping plot is cool & all, but the real fun comes from the stellar chemistry between Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris & Iman Vellani. Low stakes aside, it delivers some of Marvel’s best action & comedy to date! See it with a crowd 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qz8k9j6nAm — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) November 8, 2023

'Action Packed'

The Marvels is a whole lot of fun! Hilarious, action packed! Kamala Khan & her family steal the show, but seeing this teamup of 3 powerful ladies is something special! The most excited I've been for the future of Marvel in a LONG time! Mid credit scene 🤯! #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/bKEoYXo1R6 — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 8, 2023

'The Marvels Is Really Good'

I’m happy to report #TheMarvels is really good!! Iman Vellani is sooo much fun as Kamala Khan she absolutely kills the role even more then she did before. Brie Larson actually get much more to do this time around and show off her vast range of acting abilities! The runtime is… pic.twitter.com/mZoAWAwbIt — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) November 8, 2023

'Most Surprising Movies Of The Year'

We just saw #TheMarvels - full review tomorrow, but it’s one of the most surprising movies of the year, bringing fresh air to the MCU, as well as some jaw dropping moments that will have audiences screaming. Don’t sleep on this movie! - Connor Webber/Attractions Magazine pic.twitter.com/C20wDEXEUu — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) November 8, 2023

'Good Movie'

I rewatched #CaptainMarvel to refresh my memory before seeing #TheMarvels and it’s a pretty good movie i emjoyed. My first time watching it I wasn’t a fan of how Brie Larson portrayed Carol Danvers but now I’m realizing it’s her Kree brainwashing on why she was so emotionless https://t.co/GBUe2sr0rH — don’t worry about it (@foreverbrandnew) November 8, 2023

'A Game-Changer'

It's that time of MCU reviews again! File: The Marvels "It's so fun" "The action's so fun" "Omg that post credit is so cool" "A game-changer and such a breath of fresh air!" "Screw the haters!" — Superwise (@SuperwiseJohn) November 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)