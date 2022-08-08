Rosario Dawson who had previously accidentally revealed that Jon Bernthal's The Punisher might be getting renewed, has retracted her statement. In a recent tweet, the actress revealed that getting intel from fans at fan signings is iffy and that confirmation is key. The Punisher getting renewed was apparently never confirmed and is fake news.

View Tweet Here:

I can’t be trusted…! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear… — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) August 8, 2022

