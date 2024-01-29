Netflix has announced a remake of the 1950s French classic The Wages of Fear, collaborating with director Julien Leclercq for an action-thriller adaptation. The teaser of The Wages of Fear previews a perilous mission where an illicit team must transport nitroglycerine to prevent an explosion, raising suspense over their success. Franck Gastambide, Alban Lenoir, Ana Girardot, Sofiane Zermani will play key roles in the film. Scheduled for release in March, the remake promises an intriguing revival of the classic French thriller, offering audiences a thrilling and suspenseful viewing experience. Ghostbusters – Frozen Empire Trailer: Paul Rudd Joins Hands with Original Crew to Fight This New CHILLING Threat on Mankind (Watch Video).

Watch The Wages of Fear Teaser:

