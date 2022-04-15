The cast for The Witcher Season 3 keeps on expanding as four new members have joined. Robbie Amell best know for his work on Arrow has been cast as Gallatin while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Meng'er Zhang has been cast as Milva. Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin have joined the cast as well playing the roles of Prince Radovid and Mistle.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Welcome to the Continent! We’re thrilled to introduce our new cast of royals, warriors, and outlaws making their debut in #TheWitcher Season 3. pic.twitter.com/WKsmt2dK1u— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 14, 2022

