While watching Thor: Love and Thunder, its pretty easy to notice that a bunch of stuff was cut out from the movie. Now, it's being reported that Marvel Studios reportedly mandated the runtime to be under two hours. Why? Well, the reason is unknown but it can be assumed that it was probably due to how a lesser runtime for the movie can guarantee more shows in a theatre. Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Source Below:

Marvel Studios reportedly mandated that the final runtime for #ThorLoveAndThunder had to be under two hours (via @RingerVerse) pic.twitter.com/0r07FLjT4A — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 13, 2022

Check Out The Quote From The Podcast:

"Taika having a blank check on this is absolutely not the case. He got more leeway than he got with Ragnarok, but there was a mandate to bring this movie in under two hours ... they cut a ton of stuff out of this movie"https://t.co/LPCzK1RRHN — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 13, 2022

