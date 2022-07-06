Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi and more, is about Thor who goes on a journey to find self-peace. That is soon interrupted by Gorr, the God Butcher, who wants all gods extinct. A new poster for Thor: Love and Thunder has released.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)