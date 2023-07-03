The man, the myth, the legend – no one is doing it like Tom Cruise in today’s day and age. The man loves movies to his core and will go to any lengths just to capture that perfect moment to entertain his audience with. Cruise is completely dedicated to his craft and that’s what makes him such a compelling movie star because he takes his craft that seriously. There are no shortcuts with Cruise, and he will always go that one step further. Tom Cruise Turns Photographer For Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One Co-Stars at Seoul Premiere (Watch Video).

Over the years, Cruise has played some of the biggest action characters of our time, while also some of the most hilarious scenes you will ever see and dramatic performances that will floor you. So, to celebrate Tom Cruise turning 61, we are taking a look at five of his most iconic characters that never failed to entertain us.

William Cage (Edge of Tomorrow)

Edge of Tomorrow is easily one of last decades’ most underrated films, and it’s a shame because its one of the best time-travelling action films out there. Anchored by a great performance from Cruise playing William Cage, a man who ends up resetting the day everytime he dies, the Groundhog Day type situation lets cruise just act out on some impressive sequences.

Les Grossman (Tropic Thunder)

One of the biggest surprises of Tropic Thunder was reaching to the credits and seeing that it was Cruise under all that makeup delivering one of his career’s best performances as Les Grossman. A foul-mouthed movie executive who has some of the best line-readings in Tropic Thunder, this was a completely uncharted territory for Cruise to enter in, but he nailed every second of that performance.

Vincent (Collateral)

Michael Mann’s Collateral is a masterpiece, and it’s made all the better thanks to Tom Cruise’s intimidating performance as Vincent, a hitman who makes the life of an ordinary taxi driver a living hell. Cruise is scary here and the dramatic takes that he delivers make for a memorable viewing that will have you coming back to this movie constantly.

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Gun and Top Gun: Maverick)

Top Gun encapsulates everything about the early eighties with it being one of Cruise’s earliest action films, but it wasn’t until Top Gun: Maverick where his character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell became one of Hollywood’s biggest heroes. A pilot with the need for speed, Cruise delivers a nuanced performance that really lets him tap into his charming side while also having a layer of emotionality to him.

Ethan Hunt (Mission: Impossible Movies)

What can be even said about Ethan Hunt now… he is clearly one of Hollywood best action icons. A man who is just really good at his job, Hunt is the role that has always pushed Cruise to take that step forward. He is great, he is sensational and best of all, he entertains us like no other Hollywood action icon can. Ethan Hunt simply is Cruise’s best role to date. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Review: Tom Cruise's Actioner Wows Netizens With the 'Best Instalment' in the Franchise, Praise the 'Mind-Blowing' Set Pieces.

With Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One out soon, we can’t wait to see what Tom Cruise has in store for us. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2023 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).