Tom Cruise, one of the biggest stars in the world, is no longer single as he has reportedly started dating Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. Despite their efforts to maintain privacy and avoid public attention, insiders reveal that the couple has been spending a lot of time together, engaging in typical couple activities. They were even spotted together at a charity dinner supporting London’s Air Ambulance Charity, with Prince William in attendance as the guest of honour. Is Tom Cruise Dating Elsina Khayrova? Actor Spotted Dancing With 36-Year-Old Russian Socialite at London Mayfair Party.

Tom Cruise Dating Elsina Khayrova: