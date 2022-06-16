Rejoice! As Tom Hardy has confirmed Venom 3. Yeah, we are not kidding, as the actor took to Instagram and teased the film's script's title page. However, there's not much revelation to the picture as there's no caption to the post and the photo is been obscured with a cartoon sketch of Venom. Venom 3 Officially Confirmed to Be in Development!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy)

