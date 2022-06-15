It's celebrations time! As Tom Hiddleston has finally confirmed his engagement to longtime girl Zawe Ashton. In an interview with LA Times, the actor let the cat out of the bag. “I’m very happy,” he said and didn't speak much about it. Tom Hiddleston Champions Bisexual Loki, Says ‘MCU Has to Reflect the World We Live In’.

Of course, there was more to the last several years than “Essex” and the first season of “Loki.” Hiddleston found time in March to propose to Zawe Ashton, his co-star in a 2019 West End revival of “Betrayal.” “I’m very happy,” he says. https://t.co/3DwefyhX18 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 14, 2022

