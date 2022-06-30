It's celebration time for Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton as the couple are expecting their first baby. The announcement comes as The Marvels star was spotted at the movie premiere of Mr Malcolm in New York on Wednesday night with a baby bump. Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton were confirmed to be engaged back in March, 2022, when the Loki actor revealed in an interview that he was "very happy". Tom Hiddleston Confirms Engagement With Longtime Love Zawe Ashton!

Check Out The Source Below:

Tom Hiddleston's fiancée, Zawe Ashton, is pregnant, debuts baby bump at premiere https://t.co/sysmGoG0N6 pic.twitter.com/44M9tHw39Q — Page Six (@PageSix) June 30, 2022

