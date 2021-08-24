Tom Holland finally reacts to the fans response on Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer. The actor teases fans by saying 'That is just the tip of the iceberg, you have no idea what else is to come' Spider-Man No Way Home to hit theatres on December 17.

Tom Holland on Spider-Man No Way Home

'That is just the tip of the iceberg, you have no idea what else is to come' 👀 Tom Holland reacts to the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer on IG stories pic.twitter.com/3Cyycb2abt — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 24, 2021

