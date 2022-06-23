Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the movie Top Gun, has garnered a lot of love and praise since its release. The movie focuses on Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, after 30 years of service as one of Navy's top aviators. The movie has passed $900 M at the world wide box office. According to distribution experts the movie could be #1 at the box office over the weekend, beating out Elvis, Lightyear and Jurassic World Dominion. Top Gun Maverick Box-Office: Tom Cruise’s Film Is Unstoppable, Crosses the $400 Million Mark in the US.

View tweet here:

Distribution experts say #TopGunMaverick could be #1 at the domestic box office this weekend with $32M, potentially beating #Elvis, #Lightyear and #JurassicWorldDominion (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/agE95jegia — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)