Paramount dropped a new look at Tom Cruise's upcoming sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The film sees Cruise return in the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and follows him training a new group of pilots for a specialised mission. The movie also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, John Hamm and Glen Powell. Top Gun: Maverick releases in theatres on May 27, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

