While the Barbenheimer movement swooped up the fans, it looks like Warner Bros Japan took a major issue with the event. Slamming the Barbie film's Twitter account for engaging with the Barbenheimer tweets, Warner Bros Japan called the entire ordeal "extremely regrettable" as fan art saw Margot Robbie's Barbie standing alongside Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer with an atomic bomb going off in the background. Considering Japan's history, as the country was bombed by twice during World War II, the Japanese division of WB has taken up the issue was the US headquarters hoping for an "appropriate action." What is Barbenheimer? Check Out Internet Amalgamation of Barbie and Oppenheimer That Has Now Got Its Own Wikipedia Page!

Check Out the Tweet:

Warner Bros Japan calls out @barbiethemovie's 'inconsiderate' #Barbenheimer tweets “We consider it extremely regrettable ... We take this situation very seriously. We are asking the U.S. headquarters to take appropriate action" pic.twitter.com/TwCkhaiywD — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 31, 2023

