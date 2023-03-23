In some very sad news, Wayne Swinny has unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. Best known for being the founding member and guitarist for the band Saliva, Swinny's death was confirmed by the band on Facebook who said that he passed away due to a spontaneous brain hemorrhage while out touring. Lance Reddick Dies at 60: John Wick Star Was Known For His Role of Charon in Keanu Reeves' Actioner.

