Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett star in this Disney+ Hotstar's true crime series Welcome To Chippendales about America's male-stripping empire. The first two episodes of Welcome To Chippendales premiere on November 28 on Hulu, with new episodes jumping on stage every Tuesday. Official release date on Disney+ Hotstar is not announced yet. Andor Premiere: Netizens Praise the First Three Episodes of Diego Luna’s ‘Rogue One’ Spinoff Series; Say It Could End Up Being the ‘Best’ Star Wars Show.

Welcome to Chippendales Teaser

