The winners for WGA Awards 2022 are finally in and it looks like things are finally starting to pick momentum before the 94th Academy Awards. Hosted by writer-actor Ashley Nicole Black, the WGA Awards 2022 focused on awarding the best in writing film, television and documentaries. CODA and Don't Look Up made a huge impact at the awards while Succession won big this year. Check out the list of winners below.

1. Best Original Screenplay: Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don't Look Up

2. Best Adapted Screenplay: Sian Heder, Coda

3. Best Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton and Will Tracy, Succession

4. Best Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur and Jen Statsky, Hacks

5. Best New Series: Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur and Jen Statsky, Hacks

6. Best Episodic TV Comedy: Tony McNamara, Alone at Last

7. Best Episodic TV Drama: Susan Stanton and Tony Roche, Retired Janitors of Idaho

8. Best Comedy/Variety Talk Series: Conan o'Brien, Andy Richter, Matt O'Brien, Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Frank Smiley and Mike Sweeney, Conan (TBS)

9. Best Daytime Drama: Ron Carlivati, Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D Schock and Elizabeth Snyder, Days of Our Lives

10. Paul Selvin Award: Barry Jenkins, Chapter 9: Indiana Winter

11. Documentary Screenplay: Marc Shaffer, Exposing Muybridge

12. Best Comedy/Variety - Specials: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker, Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker and Allison Silverman, Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns

13. Best Adapted Long Form: Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna and Molly Smith Metzler, Maids

14. Best Comedy/Variety Sketch Series: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson and John Solomon, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

15. Best TV Animation: Lisa Hanawalt, Planteau

16. Best Original Longform: Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown

17. Best Children's Episodic, Long Form and Specials: JT Billings and Alex Ebel, The Tale of Midnight Magic

18. Best Documentary - Current Events: Rick Young, The Healthcare Divide

19. Best Documentary - Other Current Events: Gene Tempest, Citizens Hearst: Part 1

20. Evelyn F Burkey Award: Dick Cavett

21. Best Quiz and Audience Participation: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino and Niccole Thurman, Baking It

22. Best News -Regular, Bulletin, Breaking Report - TV: Katie Kerbstat, Jacobson, Scott Pelley and Nicole Young, The Unequal Recession

23. Best Radio Documentary: Evan Chung, 1977: The Miracle Cure

24. Best On-Air Promotion (Radio or TV): Molly Neylan, Celebrating Powerful Female Leads: Trailers for The Equalizer & Why Women Kill

25. Best Adapted Short Form New Media: Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan and Jack Youngelson, Debunking Borat

26. Best Radio News - Analysis, Feature or Commentary: Benjamin Frisch, The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo

27. Best Radio News: Kathleen M Biggins, Surfside Condo Collapse

28. Best News - Analysis, Feature or Commentary - TV: Katie Kerbstat, Jacobson, Scott Pelley and Nicole Young, Handcuffed to the Truth

29. Best Digital News: Aaron Mak, "Men's Right Asians" Think This is Their Moment

30. Caucus Animation Writing: Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley

